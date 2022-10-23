Steps to establish a special tribunal for Russian war criminals were discussed, - Kuleba held a conversation with Estonian counterpart Reinsalu

On Sunday, Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Estonia Dmytro Kuleba and Urmas Reinsalu had a telephone conversation to discuss Ukraine’s defense capabilities and punishment for war crimes.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was mentioned by Kuleba in Twitter.

"In our phone conversation, we have welcomed the support of the EU Council for ensuring Russia's accountability for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. We discussed the next steps on the way to the relevant special tribunal. We coordinated efforts to call on partners to send more air defense systems to Ukraine," he noted.

