We have "finally separated" from Russian gas supplies - European Commissioner Breton

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said that EU has successfully managed to achieve energy independence from Russia.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to "European Truth", Breton stated this in an interview with the French radio station RTL on Sunday.

"Today we are completely separated from Russian gas... No one thought that we would be able to do it, because we were reliant on Russia. We were 40% dependent, and now we are only 7% so far," he said, recalling that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the EU's energy independence from Russia was projected to be achieved by 2027.

The European Commissioner also stressed that Russia is no longer a reliable partner for the EU, and Europe managed to replace 155 billion cubic meters of gas from other sources. At the same time, the cost of this gas has increased.

Recall that in July, due to high energy prices and the threat to stable gas supplies, the EU countries agreed to voluntarily reduce gas consumption by 15% compared to the average of the last 5 years. If the situation becomes very difficult, the savings requirement may become mandatory.

