Nancy Pelosi to attend Crimean Platform parliamentary summit - Foreign Ministry

Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will participate in Crimean Platform Parliamentary Summit to be held on October 24-25 in Zagreb.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on Facebook by First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova.

"The list of participants is supplemented literally every day. And I can already open the curtain up a little bit. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will be one of the participants. Her participation is a direct confirmation that the issue of de-occupation of Crimea is high on the agenda in Washington," Dzhaparova emphasized.

She added that representatives of all G7 countries will also attend the event online or offline.

Dzhaparova also stressed that a powerful final statement that meets the realities of the time is being prepared jointly with all participants. In particular, the Summit participants will condemn Russia's attempts to illegally annex Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Another important element will be the meeting of the Crimean Platform Expert Network.

"Thus, we have completed the architecture of the Crimean Platform, which will now fully function at the governmental, parliamentary and expert levels. Thanks to the leadership of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Crimean Platform now unites 60 states and international organizations around the Ukrainian national interest - the complete de-occupation of the peninsula," the First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summed up.

