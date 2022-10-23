Austin called Wallace after talking to Shoygu

Pentagon reported that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace after he "rejected a pretext for escalation" from Sergei Shoygu.

According to published reports, Russian Defense Minister Shoygu took the initiative to contact the Pentagon chief today. The report on the conversation emphasizes that Austin "rejected any pretext for Russian escalation" and "reaffirmed the importance of continuing communication against the backdrop of Russia's illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine".

After that, as follows from the publication order of the messages, Austin called British Defense Minister Wallace. Details of the conversation were not disclosed, it was only said that the conversation "was a follow-up to last week's discussions at the Pentagon, which covered a wide range of shared defense and security priorities, including Ukraine."

Earlier, the British Ministry of Defence issued a statement on the phone call between Wallace and Shoygu, in which it stressed that Russia's warnings about Ukraine's alleged readiness to use a "dirty bomb" were unfounded. Shoygu also called French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecorne and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar with the same one story.