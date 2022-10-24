4 howitzers and 2 MLRS "Uragan" along with calculations - AFU General Staff clarifies enemy losses for October 22

AFU General Staff released information on updated losses of Russian occupants.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by AFU General Staff in their official Facebook.

The report states: "According to updated information, the destruction of enemy personnel and equipment was confirmed on October 22 this year. In the area of Energodar, as a result of fire, 4 D-30 howitzers, 3 trucks with ammunition, up to 50 enemy servicemen were destroyed, about 40 more were wounded. At one of the directions, 2 units of the enemy's MLRS "Uragan" together with combat calculations were destroyed".

