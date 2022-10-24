Israel gave Ukraine intelligence to fight against Iranian kamikaze drones, - NYT

Israel provided Ukraine with the intelligence necessary to shoot down Iranian drones.

This was reported by a source, a Ukrainian official, in the New York Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

"A Ukrainian government official, speaking off the record, said that Israel provided intelligence useful for targeting Iranian drones," the report said.

After the drone attack on Kyiv, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, appealed to Israel to provide weapons for air defense. The request was rejected by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, largely because Israel depends on cooperation with Russia to carry out Israeli air force raids in Syria. Israel, he said, would provide early warning systems, but not air defenses.

The adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Yurii Sak, said that Israel may lose the opportunity to hone its tactics against threats on its own territory by providing assistance in the fight against drones, which is currently being conducted in Ukraine. According to him, these Iranian drones, which strike Ukrainian cities, were designed as a mass weapon for attacks on Israel: "They use Ukraine as a training ground to see weak points, improve them, and sooner or later they will use them against Israel," - the message says.

