Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in areas of 11 settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 2 settlements in the Kharkiv region, as well as 9 - in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on October 24 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and forty-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion began.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, improve the tactical position, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

According to available information, the Russian Federation continues the training of a part of mobilized persons at combined military training grounds and in training units for specialists in certain specialties.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Zemlianka and Chuhunivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, as well as Soledar, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Novomykhailivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske and Avdiivka of Donetsk region.

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed 7 occupiers and Russian radar station "Zoopark-1", - OC "South"

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have launched missile and air strikes on the infrastructure and homes of the civilian population, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

In general, during the previous day, the occupiers launched 2 missiles and 28 air strikes, carried out 65 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Objects of civil infrastructure in the settlements of Bakhmut, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Novotavrycheske of the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by enemy attacks.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

During October of this year, measures to check mobilization resources are ongoing on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Special groups have been created at local executive authorities to check and clarify information on potential conscripts. The type of activity of men of conscription age, military accounting specialties, and marital status is being clarified.

There is still a threat of launching missile and air strikes against the critical infrastructure of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, including the use of Iranian-made attack UAVs.

Read more: During October 23, Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near 7 settlements, - General Staff

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Starytsia, Petro-Ivanivka, Fiholivka, Khatne, Chervona Zoria, and Chuhunivka settlements;

in the Kupiansk and Lymansk directions - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Berestovka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Kovalivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka, Kamianka, and Bilohorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, New York, Ozarianivka, Opytne, Soledar, Spirne, and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka region - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Mariinka, Prechistivka, Novopil, Novosilka, and Zaliznychne;

in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions - from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Mykilske, Olhivske, Pavlivka, and Shevchenko.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired in the areas of populated areas near the contact line. Among them are Shevchenkove, Ternovi Pody, Myrne, Novohrihorivka, Kvitneve, Kyselivka, Blahodativka, Novopoltavka, Bilohirka, Davydiv Brid and Tryfonivka. The infrastructure of Nikopol and Ilyinka of the Dnipropetrovsk region was directly affected by rocket and barrel artillery fire.

Read more: 17 ships and boats of Russian Federation are on combat duty in three seas - Navy of Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to updated information, the destruction of three BM-21 "Hrad" multiple rocket launcher systems, as well as the evacuation of about seventy wounded enemy servicemen on October 22 of this year in the Mykhailivka settlement of Zaporizhzhia region, has been confirmed.

In Enerhodar, the Russian occupiers rotated personnel at the NPP. Further, the facts of physical and moral pressure on employees of the Zaporizhzhya NPP to force them to sign contracts with the Rosatom Corporation are recorded. In addition, the invaders forbade the employees of the power plant to leave the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the past day made 11 strikes. It has been confirmed that 11 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy have been destroyed. Air defense units shot down 12 "Shahed-136" UAVs.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit four control points, five areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, four ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile complex, an area of artillery firing positions, and other important enemy objects.