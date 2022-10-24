During October, measures to check mobilization resources continue on territory of Belarus, - General Staff

In Belarus, during October of this year, the verification of mobilization resources is ongoing.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"During October of this year, measures to check mobilization resources are ongoing on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Special groups have been created at local executive authorities to check and clarify information about potential conscripts. The type of activity of men of conscription age, military accounting specialties, and family status is being clarified," the message says.

In addition, the General Staff reminded that there is still a threat of missile and air strikes on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, including the use of Iranian-made attack UAVs.

