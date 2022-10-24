We invite UN and IAEA to visit Ukraine in response to Russia’s nuclear blackmail, - Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov invited UN and OSCE monitoring missions to Ukraine in response to Russia’s nuclear blackmail.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reznikov's Twitter.

"Every day, the Ukrainian army frees our land from Russian filth. The thought of a "dirty bomb" is disgusting to us. We invite the monitoring missions of the UN and the IAEA to visit Ukraine. The world must respond to Russia's nuclear blackmail. We demand compliance with Clause 4 of the Budapest Memorandum," the Minister of Defense said.

Read more: Reznikov about Kremlin’s "dirty bomb" hoax: Thief’s hat is burning