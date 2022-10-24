For first time, occupiers used kamikaze drones on front line in southern Ukraine

In the south, the Russian occupiers used "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones for the first time on the front line, and not on civilian objects.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN, this was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim on the air of an information telethon.

"There were two "Shahed" drone strikes on the village of Shevchenkove today. This is the first use on the front line and not terrorist strikes on civilian infrastructure by the Russians. Apparently, they decided that they couldn't get anywhere and started using them on the front line," he said.

According to Kim, the Ukrainian Air Force began to shoot down enemy drones more effectively in the Mykolaiv region.

"Almost all of us put (drones - ed.) in separate bundles. In addition to the fact that we want to shoot them down, we want to do it cheaper and more efficiently to completely block the space of entire Ukraine from them. That is why we are working on this," explained the head of the RMA.

He also noted that residents of Mykolaiv continue to actively return home.