86% of Ukrainians are sure of need to continue armed struggle, even if shelling of civilian infrastructure continues, - KIIS

Most of the interviewed Ukrainians believe that it is necessary to continue the armed struggle anyway, even if the shelling continues.

This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on October 21-23, 2022, Censor.NET informs.

"Despite the Russian shelling, which destroys infrastructure and takes people's lives, 86% of respondents answered that it is necessary to continue the armed struggle, even if the shelling continues. In particular, among them, 71% completely agree with this opinion (another 16% rather agree) ", according to the press release of KIIS based on the results of the survey.

Only 10% of respondents answered that it is necessary to proceed to negotiations to stop the shelling as soon as possible, even if it means making concessions to Russia.

According to sociologists, although from the west (88% of respondents were in favor of continuing the struggle and 8% in favor of making concessions for the sake of ending the war as soon as possible) to the east (69% and 29%, respectively), the share of those ready to make concessions increases, but in all regions, the majority thinks that it is necessary to continue the armed resistance.

"Even in the east, 69% hold this opinion (this is the answer to people who live in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, which are subject to constant rocket and artillery fire)," the KIIS explains.

