Russia has enough resources for long war, West should not relax, - head of Foreign Ministry of Latvia Rinkevics

Russia has enough resources to wage a protracted war against Ukraine, so the West mustn’t relax in providing aid to our country.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgar Rinkevics, Censor.NET informs with reference to Delfi.

According to him, at present, not only military but also financial aid should be provided to help Ukraine "winter over" and restore the civil infrastructure largely destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

At the same time, according to him, the Russian Federation hopes for the "fatigue" of the West, trying to negatively influence public opinion. Rinkevics believes that the unity of the West in helping Ukraine is quite strong, and problems are usually related to the speed of implementation of decisions. Yes, the supply of weapons is often slower than changes at the front.

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia believes that the calls of the Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoygu to the ministers of defense of several countries to accuse Ukraine of allegedly intending to use a "dirty bomb" may indicate a possible preparation of the Russian Federation for provocations or an attempt to divert attention from attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

He also believes that Russia can expect any scenario of the development of events, knowing that the situation around Kherson is unfavorable for the aggressor country.

In addition, Rinkevics said that China is simply watching what is happening and is acting discreetly, taking its time to support the Russian Federation in every possible way. In his opinion, the outcome of the war in general will be of great importance for international politics and how countries with geopolitical ambitions can act.