Zelensky held meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: They considered the likely actions of enemy in near future and restoration of energy facilities

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to Zelensky, the reports of the commanders of the operational areas about the current situation on the front line were heard and the likely actions of the enemy in the near future were considered.

"Special attention was paid to the formation of reliable protection of the country's energy network against air attacks by the Russian army. In addition, we focused on the process of restoring energy facilities that were damaged as a result of recent hits by Russian missiles and kamikaze drones.

Alternative ways of temporarily providing the population and enterprises with electricity and communication while the restoration work is ongoing were also considered," the message reads.

The President emphasized that each of the switched off unnecessary electrical appliances is a contribution to the faster restoration of stable and permanent electricity supply throughout Ukraine.

