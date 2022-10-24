Head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Reinsalu called for increased pressure on Lukashenko regime through political isolation and new sanctions

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, met in Tallinn on Monday with the former presidential candidate of Belarus, Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya, emphasizing the need to increase pressure on the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

This is reported by the ERR portal, Censor.NET reports.

He also stated that the Belarusian authorities are complicit in Russia's brutal war against Ukraine.

According to him, the Russian army is using Belarusian ammunition and the territory of Belarus to attack Ukraine, which makes Lukashenka and the Belarusian leadership participants in the war.

Reinsalu emphasized the need for decisions at the EU level to put pressure on the Lukashenka regime, in particular, through political isolation and strengthening of sanctions.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also assured that Estonia will continue to firmly support the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian opposition and civil society so that violations of human rights and international law in the country do not go unnoticed.

"The international community must continue to advocate for the unconditional and immediate release of all political prisoners in Belarus and for the prosecution of those responsible for the repressions," Reinsalu said.