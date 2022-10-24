Ukraine aims to create high-tech military-industrial complex, - Shmyhal

Ukraine aims to create a high-tech military-industrial complex, including thanks to European and world military technologies.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at the opening of the 5th Ukrainian-German Economic Forum, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"No army of our continent has the kind of experience that, unfortunately, we have today. This is the experience of a continuous almost 9-year war. Ukraine aims to create a high-tech military-industrial complex, including thanks to European and world military technologies, the attraction of investments in design developments and the construction of military factories," Shmyhal said.

According to him, European companies specializing in the production of weapons will be part of this project. Military technologies will drive innovation forward, the defense cluster will stimulate the development of related industries, the head of government believes.

Read more: Three more IRIS-T complexes will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible, - Sholtz