Ukraine will become member of EU, reconstruction must take this perspective into account, - Scholz

Germany supports Ukraine’s full membership in the EU in the future, therefore the reconstruction of the country should take place taking this perspective into account.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this in a speech at the opening of the 5th German-Ukrainian business forum on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

The Chancellor of Germany reminded that on June 23, the heads of states and governments of the European Union granted Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

"In this way, we are also responsible for what everyone understood long ago after the Maidan: Ukraine is part of the European family. I speak very seriously and understand all the consequences of this - we want Ukraine to become part of the European Union," said Scholz.

He added that this decision is a signal to private investors: whoever invests in the reconstruction of Ukraine today will invest in a country that will be part of the EU and part of the common European market.

Watch more: Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 90 settlements in Kherson region, - OC "South". VIDEO

According to the Chancellor of Germany, this also affects the very process of rebuilding Ukraine, which must be carried out keeping in mind that Ukraine will one day become a full member of the EU.

"This means that both in logistics and in transport, we must act in such a way as to "tie" Ukraine immediately to the internal European market. This means that export routes must be opened for Ukrainian products, for Ukrainian companies. And at the same time, we must remember "remember about the environment and ecological agriculture," Sholtz noted.

He also emphasized that it is necessary not only to rebuild the destroyed energy sector of Ukraine, although it is now a priority, but also to increase efficiency and develop the export of electricity from Ukraine to the EU, to strengthen the Ukrainian energy system.

"Ukraine has the sun and wind - these are very good prerequisites for it to be not just a transit country, but an exporter of renewable energy. There is already the first agreement between Ukrainian and German enterprises, and we know that there is great potential here," - the chancellor of Germany believes.