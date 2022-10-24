After deoccupation of Crimea, only top officials from occupation administrations will be brought to justice, - Tasheva

After the de-occupation of Crimea, top officials working in the occupation administrations will be brought to justice.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine", this was stated by the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila TashevaTasheva at the discussion panel "Reintegration of the occupied territories and guarantees of non-repetition of Russian aggression" within the framework of the First Parliamentary International Summit "Crimean Platform" in Zagreb on Monday.

"We understand that we will bring to justice the top officials who contributed to the establishment of the occupation regime on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula, those who committed international crimes, war crimes, violated human rights... and amnesty will not apply to them," she said

She emphasized that the majority of people living on the territory of the peninsula are not involved in mass and war crimes.

"All these people have nothing to fear, they will not bear responsibility for simply living under the conditions of occupation," Tasheva said.

