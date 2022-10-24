Detained president of "Motor Sich" Bouhslaev has citizenship of Russian Federation, - mass media. DOCUMENT

The President of Motor Sich Corporation, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, who was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine on October 22 on suspicion of collaboration and assistance to an aggressor state, has been a Russian citizen since 2000.

This was reported by "Schemes" journalists, Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda.

Journalists have relevant documents at their disposal.

According to an extract from the Rospassport JSC system, on October 15, 2000, Vyacheslav Bohuslaev applied to the Passport and Visa Department of Internal Affairs in Moscow with an application to obtain a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, in exchange for a Soviet passport from 1979. The date of receipt of the passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation is October 18, 2000.

According to journalists, Bohuslaev also has an individual tax number of a taxpayer in Russia, tied to his passport as a citizen of the Russian Federation. This is confirmed through the website of the Russian Tax Service.

"The check of the passport number in the register of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation confirmed that the passport number is not on the list of invalids," Schemes notes.

Journalists recalled that since acquiring Russian citizenship, Boguslaev was not only the head of the Motor Sich corporation, but also a confidant of the candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, and since 2006, he has been a People's Deputy for four consecutive convocations. In addition, as a People's Deputy, Bohuslaev was a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On State Secrets" (Article 27) and "On the Status of a People's Deputy" (Article 19), People's Deputies have the opportunity to access state secrets. Journalists contacted several former members of the Committee on National Security and Defense, who confirmed that members of this committee, including Boguslaev, had access to state secrets for a long time.

So far, "Schemes" has not been able to contact Vyacheslav Bohuslaev's representative for his comment on Russian citizenship. Journalists also sent a request to Motor Sich JSC, whose president is Bohuslaev. Ruslan Pydorich, Director of Public Relations of JSC "Motor Sich", in his comments to journalists when asked about Vyacheslav Bohuslaev's Russian citizenship, said that he did not know anything about it, and he "heard about it for the first time".

We will remind, earlier it was reported that the chairman of the board of one of the largest Zaporizhzhia enterprises "Motor Sich", Vyacheslav Boguslaev, was detained by security forces and is being escorted to Kyiv.

The SSU reported that Bohuslaev was detained on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation.

Later, the SSU published evidence of the cooperation of Motor Sich president Bohuslaev with the Russian Federation.