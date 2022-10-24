NATO needs to increase supply of everything so that Ukrainians can fight all winter, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance needs to increase "supply of everything" to Ukraine so that it can fight throughout the winter.

He stated this in an interview with DW, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the weapons systems delivered by NATO allies and partners have already shown a huge impact. This is one of the reasons why Russia could not achieve superiority in the air, control over the airspace of Ukraine. And this was a big problem for Russian troops throughout the war.

"This happened, of course, primarily because of the ability and determination of the Ukrainian armed forces to use the old Soviet anti-aircraft means they already have," Stoltenberg explained.

The NATO Secretary General noted that the partners supplied Ukraine with ammunition for old Soviet systems, and then began to provide new ones.

"Winter is coming. And this was also the main message of the meeting of NATO defense ministers: we need to increase the supply of everything, starting with winter clothes, generators, tents, so that the Ukrainians can continue military operations throughout the winter," Stoltenberg added.

Read more: In half hour, two Ka-52 attack helicopters of Air Force were shot down in Kherson region