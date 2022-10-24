Plane that crashed into house in Irkutsk suffered crash due to poor quality of repair work, - Defense Intelligence

The plane was tested after repair work.

This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the flight tests of two Su-30SM aircraft over Irkutsk, one of them had an accident and crashed into a residential building. The crew died. It is known that both aircraft were undergoing tests after carrying out repair work. One of them landed at the airfield after the flight plan was executed, the second remained in the air, and the crew did not communicate for 20 minutes.

The first plane took off again and approached the distressed vessel. The pilots visually testified that the crew of the emergency plane died, probably due to a faulty oxygen system. After running out of fuel, the malfunctioning plane crashed into a residential building in the Novo-Lenino district," the report said.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense noted that the crash of the Russian plane was related to the low level of repair work.

"As a result, the cabin was depressurized during the flight. The crew was unable to eject, which led to the death of both pilots. The name of one of the dead is Viktor Kryukov," added the Main Intelligence Directorate.

We will remind, earlier in Russian Irkutsk, a military plane crashed into a two-story building.