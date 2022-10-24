Occupants risk falling into same trap in case of repeated offensive from North, - Syrskyi

Commander of AFU Land Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi believes that there is a threat of a Russian offensive in Northern direction, but it will only lead to negative consequences for their army.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated it in interview with ABC News.

Syrskyi, in particular, noted that Russia's activity in Belarus does reflect possible preparations for an attempt to move the fighting to new territories.

"Of course, they are preparing for escalation and transfer of the conflict to other combat zones. They are preparing for actions aimed at weakening our units, and, in my opinion, a possible goal of this would be to cut or deteriorate our lines of communication and supply," he said.

However, Colonel General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that a repeated offensive in the North will not bring Russia the desired result.

"They risk stepping on the same rake twice and getting a slap in the face," he said.

As for the Southern direction, Syrskyi refused to comment on the battles for Kherson, noting only that he believes "in the success of our Armed Forces". According to him, the threat of the Russian Federation blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam should not be underestimated.

Asked whether he believed Putin would stop if Ukraine succeeded in liberating all of its territory, Syrskyi said it did not matter and that the fastest way to end the war is to push Russian troops out of Ukraine as soon as possible.

"We have no other way out, we have to go forward, move straight to our state borders," he said, adding that victory will only come when Ukrainian flags fly over all of Ukraine's borders, "including Ukrainian Crimea."