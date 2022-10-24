Foreign Ministry responded to Orban’s statement: If we do not help Ukraine, Russian tanks will be in Budapest faster than someone from Hungarian government can dial Moscow

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that due to sanctions against Russia and Western military assistance to Ukraine, war could allegedly spread to EU. Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Orban and warned that under such a policy Russian tanks could end up in Budapest.

In interview with Budapester Zeitung Orban said that "Ukrainians, who are fighting heroically, can withstand Russia mainly because they are massively supported by Europe." However, according to Orban, Europe supports Ukraine in such a way that the continent is "drawn into a spiral of escalation", informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

"Every day there is a growing danger that the war will spread to the EU countries. We started with sanctions, continued supplying weapons, and now we are training Ukrainian soldiers. This is an extremely dangerous spiral. Small steps are bringing us closer and closer to direct participation in the war. If we do not stop this process, we will find ourselves in a state of war, which we do not want yet," Orban said.

Read more: Hungary is considered in EU as Russia’s Trojan horse - Politico

In response, MFA Spokesman Oleh Nikolenko reminded, that Ukrainians pay with their lives for peace and tranquility in Europe.

"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that the EU's support for Ukraine through sanctions and military assistance increases the risk of war spreading to the territory of the bloc. "If we do not stop this process, we will find ourselves in war, which we do not want yet," he added.

"If the EU stops the sanctions pressure on Russia and military aid to Ukraine, Russian tanks, but we do not want this in any way, will be in Budapest faster than someone from the Hungarian government can dial Moscow.

Ukrainians pay with their lives for peace and tranquility in European cities. We should not forget this.

Assistance to Ukraine is not charity. It is, first of all, Europe's investment in its own security. Only joint efforts can stop the Russian threat," emphasized Nikolenko.