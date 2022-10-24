131 bodies have already been exhumed in liberated territory of Donetsk region

The bodies of 131 victims have been exhumed in de-occupied territory of Donetsk region, but this figure is not final.

The Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said this at a briefing, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Now the exhumation has been carried out in the main two burial sites, 131 people have been exhumed, but ... there are mass graves where they were buried in trenches, and there are individual graves that are also found in yards. Therefore, this figure is not final, it is increasing, unfortunately," the Head of the OVA said.

According to him, the relevant examinations are being conducted in the framework of criminal proceedings, as well as the facts of torture on the territory of Lyman and Svyatohirsk hromadas are being investigated in order to reasonably establish the causes of death of both civilians and Ukrainian military.