Crimean platform should promote recognition of Russia as a sponsor of terrorism - Stefanchuk

During first Parliamentary Summit of International Crimean Platform it is necessary to unite efforts for recognizing Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk wrote about this on Facebook..

"On the sidelines of the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimean Platform we have to unite our efforts for recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism; establishing a Special Tribunal for the crimes of Russia against Ukraine and a compensation mechanism for Ukraine; recognizing the crimes of Russia as genocide of the Ukrainian people; strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia," Stefanchuk said.

He thanked the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic for supporting the initiative to hold the summit in Zagreb and for his personal participation in this forum.

"Also, during the meeting with a true friend of Ukraine, I thanked Croatia for political, humanitarian and military assistance," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada added.