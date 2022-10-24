Ukraine is breaking the so-called world’ second army, - Zelenskyi about eight months of war

Ukraine has been breaking the so-called second army of the world for eight months of the full scale war and from now on Russia will be only a beggar, in particular, begging for help from Iran.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was told by the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in his video address.

He noted that today, October 24, is exactly eight months of full-scale war.

"What has been achieved during this time? We have defended the independence of our state - and Russia will not change it. Step by step we are liberating the Ukrainian land. Now Donbas, Kharkiv and Kherson regions are being liberated. But Zaporizhzhia region and Crimea will also be liberated: the time will come and the whole of Ukraine will be free," Zelenskyi said.

He added that Ukraine is breaking the so-called second army of the world - and from now on Russia will be only a beggar.

"It is begging for something in Iran, trying to squeeze something out of Western countries - inventing various nonsense about Ukraine. Russian potential is wasted on the war against our country and the entire free world. Was there gas influence - no. There was military influence - it will evaporate. There was political weight - now isolation. There were ideological ambitions - now only disgust," Zelenskyi said.

