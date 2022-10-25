In southern direction, AFU destroyed 40 occupiers, enemy SAM "Osa" and three warehouses with ammunition, - OC "South"
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 5 attacks on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense, on the enemy's stronghold and concentration, its weapons and equipment.
Missile and artillery units completed 246 firing missions, including at enemy mortar and artillery positions.
Confirmed enemy losses: 40 Russian soldiers; 3 tanks, SAM "Osa"; 6 units of armored vehicles; 3 warehouses with ammunition in Beryslav and Kakhovka districts; "Orlan" type UAV. 6 tanks were damaged.
The situation in the Black Sea continues to be determined by stormy weather. The grouping of the enemy fleet consists of 11 ships, including 3 large amphibious ships and 2 Kalibr surface carriers.