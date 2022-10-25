In southern direction, AFU destroyed 40 occupiers, enemy SAM "Osa" and three warehouses with ammunition, - OC "South"

The armed forces in the south of Ukraine destroyed the enemy SAM "Osa" and three ammunition warehouses.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 5 attacks on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense, on the enemy's stronghold and concentration, its weapons and equipment.

Missile and artillery units completed 246 firing missions, including at enemy mortar and artillery positions.

Confirmed enemy losses: 40 Russian soldiers; 3 tanks, SAM "Osa"; 6 units of armored vehicles; 3 warehouses with ammunition in Beryslav and Kakhovka districts; "Orlan" type UAV. 6 tanks were damaged.

The situation in the Black Sea continues to be determined by stormy weather. The grouping of the enemy fleet consists of 11 ships, including 3 large amphibious ships and 2 Kalibr surface carriers.

