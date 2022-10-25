Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of 10 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, the Luhansk region, and Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivanhrad, Klishchiivka, Spirne, Soledar, Mariinka, and Nevelske, the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on October 25 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and forty-fourth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion began.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, improve the tactical position, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivanhrad, Klishchiivka, Spirne, Soledar, Mariinka, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched missile and air strikes on the infrastructure and homes of the civilian population, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws, and customs of war.

In general, during the previous day, the occupiers launched 3 rockets and 12 air strikes, carried out more than 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Objects of civil infrastructure in the settlements of Vuhledar and Neskuchne of the Donetsk region, Nova Kamianka of the Kherson region, and Mykolaiv were hit by enemy attacks.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. There is still a threat of missile and air strikes against the critical infrastructure of our State from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, including the use of Iranian-made attack UAVs.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

In the Siversky direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Senkivka settlements of Chernihiv region and Rozhkovychi, Sosnivka, and Velyka Pysarivka of the Sumy region.

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Veterynarne, Vilkhuvatka, Vovchansk, Dvorichna, Kamianka, Krasne, Staritsa, Strilecha, Khatne and Chuhunivka settlements of the Kharkiv region;

on the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions - from tanks and artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Kislivka in the Kharkiv region, Nevske, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region, Berestov, Zarichne, Terny, Torske and Yampolivka in Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Ivanhrad, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Opytne, Soledar, and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka region - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Pervomaiske settlements;

in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Vuhledar, Neskuchne, Novosilka, Pavlivka of the Donetsk region and Zeleny Hay, Novoandriivka, Olhivske, Stepove, Chervone, and Shcherbaky of the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 20 settlements were damaged by fire in the South Buh direction. Among them are Bilohirka, Davydiv Brid, Myrne, Sukhy Stavok and Ternovi Pody.

According to available information, the enemy is setting up defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region. For example, in the area of the settlement of Hornostaivka, engineering and sapper units of the Russian occupying forces mine the coastline, leaving small passages for a potential retreat of their troops from the right bank.

Measures to evacuate local residents from temporarily occupied Kherson are underway. Equipment and personnel of all banks and the occupation administration were taken from the right-bank part of the city to the settlements of Genichesk and Skadovsk. The equipment of Internet providers was stolen. Emergency services and medical personnel are subject to evacuation. Funding of schools and provision of food for children in schools has been stopped. The number of robberies of local residents and cases of looting has increased.

To replace the evacuated collaborators, servicemen from among the mobilized persons are transferred to the settlement of Lviv.

According to detailed information, the destruction of five units of weapons and military equipment and up to 110 servicemen of the occupation forces in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions has been confirmed in recent days.

During the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out more than 30 strikes. It was confirmed that 22 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy, 5 ammunition warehouses, and positions of 9 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy were destroyed. In different directions, our air defense units shot down 3 Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopters, a Su-24M bomber, 2 "Orlan-10" UAVs, and "Shahed-131" UAVs of the enemy.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery hit 6 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile complex, the "Zoopark" radar station, and 2 other important enemy objects.