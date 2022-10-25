Steinmeier arrived in Ukraine and is preparing to meet with Zelensky

On October 25, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv for the first time in eight months of the full-scale war in Ukraine and is preparing to meet with the head of our state, Volodymyr Zelensky. He intends to see with his own eyes the consequences of the shelling of Ukraine by Russian troops.

This is reported by Welt, Censor.NET informs.

The visit took place on the third attempt, previously Ukraine and Germany could not agree on Steinmeier's visit.

According to the Office of the Federal President, Steinmeier and Zelensky want to make a joint appeal to German cities and municipalities to enter into new partnerships with Ukrainian municipalities in the short term and help Ukrainians survive the winter. Due to the strikes of the Russian Federation on the energy infrastructure, this has become a big problem.

