Russians killed 7 civilians in Donetsk region in day, bodies of 3 civilians who died during occupation were discovered. INFOGRAPHICS
7101
On October 24, the Russians killed 7 civilians in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, reported this on Telegram.
"On October 24, it became known about 7 civilians of Donetsk region, killed by Russians - in Bakhmut.
In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 3 civilians who died during the occupation: 2 in Drobyshevo and 1 in Stavky.
3 more people were injured yesterday," the message reads.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.