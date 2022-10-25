Hot night for occupiers in Melitopol region. 7 powerful explosions rang out near railway bridge in Svitlodolynske, - Fedorov

The occupiers are restless again in the Melitopol district.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, last night was hot for them in the village of Svitlodolinske, Melitopol district.

"Local residents counted about 7 powerful explosions. Smoke was observed from the side of the railway bridge. We hope that the invaders have minus one way to transport equipment. We are waiting for good news from the AFU!" - he notes.

