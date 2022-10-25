Ruscists can prepare terrorist attack using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at site of ZNPP - Energoatom

Russia’s statements about the creation of a "dirty nuclear bomb" may indicate that it is preparing an act of nuclear terrorism.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by Energoatom.

Thus, over the past week, the Russian occupiers have been carrying out unauthorized construction work on the territory of the dry spent nuclear fuel storage facility (SNFSF) at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Russian military conducts these works on its own in a secret regime. Ukrainian personnel and representatives of the IAEA present at the ZNPP site are not allowed by the invaders to the construction site, Energoatom explained.

"174 containers, each of which contains 24 assemblies of spent nuclear fuel, are stored at the SNFSF. The destruction of these containers as a result of detonation will lead to a radiation accident and radiation contamination of several hundred square kilometers of the surrounding area.

Such construction on the territory of the nuclear plant is an illegal interference by Russia in the project of the nuclear installation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and a gross violation of both the conditions of the license for the operation of the plant and international requirements in the field of nuclear and radiation safety," the message reads.

Also, for two days now, representatives of the Russian government and all hostile propaganda have been claiming that Ukraine is allegedly preparing a "dirty nuclear bomb", for which, according to the Russian Federation, spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste stored at the Zaporizhzhia NPP site can be used.

"To intimidate the world, even more, the Russians published a fake map of potential radiation contamination with the epicenter at the ZNPP. Energoatom suggests that such actions by the occupiers may indicate that they are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at the ZNPP site," they emphasized there.

