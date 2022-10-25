Putin’s Russia is currently in despair. We will support Ukraine as long as necessary, - Sholtz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany will support Ukraine politically, financially, humanitarianly, and with weapons for as long as it is needed.

Scholz said this while opening the international expert conference on the recovery, reconstruction, and modernization of Ukraine on Tuesday in Berlin, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"As we speak, this brutal war continues. These latest attacks and destruction of infrastructure, as well as the use of kamikaze drones, is a new scary moment in this war that is trying to erase Ukraine from the world map. This disgusting war demonstrates one thing above all - that Putin's Russia is currently in despair," Scholz said.

"Ukrainians are a proud nation, they will win this war, but for this, we must together support Ukraine politically, financially, and humanitarianly, as well as with the help of weapons. We will supply all this as long as it will be necessary," added the Chancellor of Germany.

He emphasized that Germany will also continue to support Ukraine with the air defense systems it needs.

"Today, unfortunately, we cannot yet say when this war will end, but it will end, and when it does, we will continue to stand side by side with Ukraine, support it on the path of democracy, freedom, and security," - assured Scholz.

The Chancellor of Germany emphasized that now is the time to gather the best specialists, the smartest experts so that they provide all their expertise and knowledge for the restoration of Ukraine.

"Now is the moment to gather the collective knowledge of the whole world for the future of Ukraine. Now is the moment when we have to create institutional boundaries to guide Ukraine's recovery. And now is just the moment to discuss what the future of Ukraine will look like, how it will be financed," Sholtz is confident.

He noted that it is about creating a new Marshall Plan of the 21st century.

"This is a generational task, but the task begins now: restoration of Ukraine's economic strength and modernization. This will be a challenge for future generations, and this challenge will require the efforts of the entire world community. But it is also a chance for future generations if we manage to do it," - said the chancellor.

"Let's think not only about restoring what was before the war, but we should also think about what will happen, that we can create a new resilient Ukraine based on a sustainable economy, which will supply green energy, export high-quality products, industrial and agricultural products, which will be a hub of IT expertise, IT technologies, a member of the EU with appropriate legal frameworks and legal structures," he added.

At the same time, Scholz emphasized the importance of Ukraine also actively participating and taking on great responsibility in the transformation process.