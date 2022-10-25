Ruscists launched "Shakhed" from side of Belarus

The Russian occupiers launched "Shahed" kamikaze drones from the territory of Belarus - an air alert was declared in Kyiv and the region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, this was reported in a comment by the head of the intelligence and public relations service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the occupiers launched 10 "Shaheds". As Yurii Ihnat explained, if an air alert is announced, then there is a threat of strikes.

"If there is anxiety, then it is there for a reason - there is also a threat. We cannot comment on something now, because if there is anxiety, then there is definitely a threat, and then combat work is underway accordingly - we will be able to comment something based on the results.

But there is a possibility of strikes, including "Shakhed" - they have them in the south of the country and in Russia, and they have brought them to the territory of Belarus. It is not the first time that they attack Kyiv from the Belarusian direction - they fly along the Dnipro river," Ihnat said.

He noted that it is a little easier to shoot down drones during the day because the target is visually visible. And during the day, the Air Force can attract more forces and means to shoot down the "Shaheds" - these are large-caliber machine guns, anti-aircraft weapons, MANPADS - mobile fire groups, air defense systems, and aviation.

