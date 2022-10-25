Truss in her farewell speech before her retirement: "We must support Ukraine, it must win"

British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss, who will end her tenure on October 25 and hand over powers to Risha Sunak, mentioned Ukraine in her farewell speech.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"Democracies must be able to provide for their own people. We must be able to defeat autocratic regimes where power is held by a few people. And now, more than ever, we must support Ukraine in its brave fight against Putin's aggression. Ukraine must win, and we must continue to strengthen the defense of our country," she emphasized.

We will remind, on September 5, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain, Elizabeth Truss, was announced as the winner in the elections for the leader of the Conservative Party. On September 6, Truss was officially appointed as the Prime Minister of Great Britain.

On October 20, it became known that Truss resigned.

On October 25, King Charles of Great Britain officially confirmed Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister of the country after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party.