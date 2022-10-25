Two Russians who photographed military objects were detained in Norway

In the Norwegian district of Nordland, two Russians who were engaged in filming military objects were detained.

Several Russian citizens with drones have been arrested and detained in Norway in recent weeks. Due to sanctions against Russia, Russian citizens are prohibited from operating drones on Norwegian territory.

Currently, two more people have been arrested in Nordland. According to TV2, they are suspected of photographing military objects on camera.

"Police in Nordland can confirm that two Russian nationals were arrested in the north of the county on Saturday 22 October. They were charged with illegal photography and will be taken into custody today, Monday. The case will be transferred to PST (Norwegian police security service. - Ed.), and the further investigation of the case will be handled by the PST," said Steffen Ravnosen, a police lawyer and head of the Northern Nordland Public Prosecutor's Office.

Most of the recent arrests have been made in northern Norway. In all cases, the defendants deny criminal wrongdoing. They themselves claim that they are tourists.