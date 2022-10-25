Now Putin is not much different from Hitler, - Danilov

Ukraine will not agree to agreements with Russia that involve the loss of our country’s territories. Such peace conditions can only provoke a terrorist country.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov in an interview with Sky News, informed by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Danilov was asked whether Ukraine could go to an agreement when, for example, Ukraine "gives back the lands occupied by Russia since 2014 in exchange for membership in NATO?".

In response, the secretary of the NSDC emphasized that the territory of Ukraine is defined by the Constitution and laws and such proposals cannot be supported.

"Listen, you can't provoke terrorists. Because in the future their desire to capture, capture and capture again will only grow. This is a dangerous practice. They took an example from fascist Germany. So we have a very good memory. Now Putin (President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin - Ed.) is not much different from Adolf Hitler - he is just a modern-day Hitler," Danilov noted.

He also added that Germany lay in ruins after the end of the Second World War, the same fate awaits Russia.