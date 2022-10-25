To get through winter, Ukraine needs 4 billion euros and spare equipment, - Chernyshov

Ukraine needs 4 billion euros to get through the winter and heating season, as well as equipment for water and energy supply.

This was announced by the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov, reports Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We calculated that we need 4 billion euros to survive this winter, reconstruct houses, support the health care and energy supply sectors. We want a million Ukrainians to return home by the end of the year, and they need decent conditions," he said. at the International Expert Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin on Tuesday.

According to him, in the short term, Ukraine needs backup equipment for water and energy supply, in particular, mobile water purification stations (3 thousand units), mobile heating stations (1.5 thousand), diesel generators (25 thousand), electric heaters (300 thousand).

Chernyshov noted that about 6,000 generators have already been purchased, and another 1,300 are expected to be delivered.

"I ask the partners on behalf of our country to focus on this equipment. The next step, of course, is the restoration of our power plants, but it will take time, and winter is already on the way," the minister emphasized.

As reported, the Ministry of Regions has reached preliminary agreements with Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 20 million for the purchase of reserve equipment that will help respond to terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure from Russia.