Russians launch kamikaze drones from Belarusian part of Chornobyl zone, - media outlets. PHOTOS
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by activists of the "Belarusian Gayun" project, which monitors Russian military activity on the territory of Belarus.
It is reported that the activists analyzed the testimonies of eyewitnesses who recorded the flights of drones on the territory of Ukraine. Based on the information received, the most probable area was the Polissia Radiation and Ecological Reserve.
This choice of location for drone launch sites is explained by the fact that most of the year this reserve is actually a closed area. There is no one there, except security, and there are places where mobile communication is not even available, let alone the Internet.
"Belarusian Hayun" map
Project participants noted that thanks to satellite images, it was possible to identify several specific areas where minimal terrain changes were observed in recent months.
Two settlements were named - the abandoned village of Ulasy, 4.5 km from the border with Ukraine, and the abandoned village of Kozhuski.
In Ulas they noticed the appearance of trampled paths and cleared roads for driving. According to activists, the village is in the middle of nowhere, and there is simply no one there to report a possible launch. The distance to the nearest residential village of Dvor-Savichi (Braginsky district) is almost 20 km.