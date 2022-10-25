Zelensky proposes to create platforms for de-occupation of Transnistria and Abkhazia

President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed, by analogy with the Crimean platform, to create similar international mechanisms for the de-occupation of Transnistria in Moldova and Abkhazia in Georgia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

According to the head of state, the format of the Crimean platform can become the basis for other humanitarian and diplomatic platforms "that will contribute to the de-occupation of other territories that were once captured - from Transnistria and Abkhazia to the Northern territories."

We will remind you that Abkhazia is a region of Georgia that has claimed "independence" since the beginning of the 1990s with the military support of Russia. Economically dependent on Russia, it is under hybrid occupation by the Russian army. In 2008, Russia recognized Abkhazia as an "independent state".

Transnistria is a region of Moldova that has claimed "independence" since 1991 with the military support of Russia. Economically dependent on Russia and actually occupied by it, a significant military contingent of the Russian Federation is stationed on its territory. At the same time, Russia itself never recognized the region's independence from Moldova.