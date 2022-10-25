Return of Crimea will mean revival of real peace, - Zelensky

Real peace, which will end Russia’s war against Ukraine, is possible only after the return of the occupied Crimea.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during an online speech at the first parliamentary summit of the Crimean Platform, which is being held in Croatia, informed by Censor.NET.

"It all started with Crimea. Its return will mean the rebirth of true peace. The Russian potential for aggression will be destroyed to the core when the Ukrainian flag is back in its rightful place in the cities and villages of Crimea. Crimea must be freed from Russia's use as a bridgehead. Then the world will feel, that there will be no more losses, and people will feel that the world is becoming safer," the president believes.

Zelensky emphasized that it will not be easy to reintegrate Crimea after years of occupation, "but thanks to our cooperation, we will be able to ensure this."

See more: Steinmeier spent about two hours in shelter in Chernihiv region due to air raid. PHOTOS