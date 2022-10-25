Enemy does not stop trying to conduct offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 10/25/2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! The heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues for 244 days. The adversary is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. At the same time, it does not stop trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carrying out fortification equipment of the area in certain directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it continues to strike critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population. During the current day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 11 air strikes, carried out more than 25 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Areas of 25 settlements were hit by enemy attacks. Among them are Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Bakhmutske and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region, and Nova Kamianka in the Kherson region.

Read more: Return of Crimea will mean revival of real peace, - Zelensky

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs on Ukrainian territory remains. The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, within the settlements of Senkivka and Kamianska Sloboda of the Chernihiv region and Rozhkovichi, Basivka and Popivka of the Sumy region. Used shock UAVs;

in the Slobozhansk direction - with the use of mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Krasne, Ohirtseve, and Strelecha;

in the Kupiansk direction - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Vyshneve, Kyslivka and Stelmakhivka settlements;

in the Lyman direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of settlements of Novoiehorivka, Terny, Zarichne and Yampolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from the armament of tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Ivanhrad, Bilohorivka, Mayorsk, Soledar and Opytne;

in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery at the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Pervomaiske settlements.

The enemy did not conduct active offensives in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired at the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of more than 20 settlements along the entire contact line.

More than 30 settlements were affected by fire in the Southern Bug direction. The Russian occupiers continue to mine areas along the coastline of the Dnipro River. They are trying to restore the affected pontoon-bridge crossings. To conduct aerial reconnaissance, the enemy made up to 55 sorties of UAVs of various types.

Read more: Zelensky proposes to create platforms for de-occupation of Transnistria and Abkhazia

The Russian occupying forces continue forced mobilization measures to replenish current losses. In the temporarily occupied settlement of Khrustalny, Luhansk region, "mobile groups" detain and transport all men to the military commissariat. According to available information, another batch of prisoners arrived in Stanytsia Luhanska from Russia to replenish units of private military campaigns. Local so-called "law enforcement officers" are forbidden to intervene in case of violations by the arriving mercenaries. To replenish the losses in the Zaporizhzhia region, another batch of Russian servicemen has arrived in the settlement of Vovkivka, who are chaotically moving through the streets, looking for food and an opportunity to wash among the local population.

According to the updated information, the consequences of the enemy's fire damage have been confirmed. As a result of point strikes by the artillery of the Defense Forces, up to 30 occupants were destroyed in the settlement of Cairo, Kherson region, and more than a hundred enemy servicemen remained under the rubble. In the village of Hornostaivka, after the detonation of the ammunition warehouse, the movement of a large number of ambulances was observed. Losses are carefully hidden by the enemy.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 15 strikes. It was confirmed that 12 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 2 strongholds, as well as the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system were hit. Air defense units shot down the UAV. Soldiers of missile troops and artillery hit the control post, 8 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, ammunition warehouse and other important military objects of the occupiers.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.