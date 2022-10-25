It is prohibited to disconnect utilities due to debts during martial law, - Ministry of Reintegration

It is prohibited to disconnect utilities due to debts during martial law

It was reported by Ministry of Reintegration for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine press service, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"During the period of martial law in Ukraine, it is prohibited to terminate / suspend the provision of housing and communal services to the population in case of non-payment or payment in full. This requirement is in force in accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 206 of 05.03.2022," the statement said.

The department noted that the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration receives many appeals from citizens that people receive warnings from utility and electricity providers about disconnection for non-payment. According to the Ministry, this applies to electricity, gas, hot water and centralized water supply. As specified, there are even cases when citizens are intimidated by eviction from housing for utility debts.

