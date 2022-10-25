Ukrainian population must be destroyed, property divided between Russian soldiers, - statement of "Rusych" occupants’ detachment

Russian occupants’ detachment "Rusych" made a statement of openly Nazi nature.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in their Telegram.

The text of the statement reads: "We generally believe that all, first of all, the non-white population of Ukraine (female from the age of 10 and male from the age of 5) should be physically destroyed (partly by scientific experiments). The remaining boys should be brought up as janissaries in the military service of Russia, and the girls - after a course of normal wives with passports of non-citizens of the Russian Federation (no civil rights except that one cannot torture, kill and sell them, while their children should already be full-fledged citizens) - will be given to Russian soldiers 2-3 pieces per hand. Black-haired ones can be given to non-Russians, but who fought for Russia. Here is the solution to the demographic issue

All property of the former Ukraine should also be divided among the soldiers. Soldiers should understand the benefits of their risks in the war, and beggarly 200k per month (which does not buy much) is not very motivating."

