US Democrats withdraw their letter to Biden calling for direct talks with Putin

Today, October 25, a group of congressmen withdrew a letter sent by 30 liberals on Monday. The letter stated the need to seek a diplomatic way to end this war, which could include some easing of sanctions against Russia and a system of security guarantees for all sides, especially for Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by The Washington Post.

The congressmen's letter drew fierce protest from many Democrats as well as Ukrainian officials, who said it was unrealistic to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Liberal Democrat Pramila Jayapal today said the letter was drafted months ago and "published by staff without vetting."

"As the head of the faction, I take responsibility for this. Our message is seen by some as equivalent to Republican leader [Kevin] McCarthy's recent statement threatening to cut off aid to Ukraine if Republicans come to power," Jayapal said.

She noted that the fact that the announcements were made almost simultaneously created an "unpleasant appearance" that Democrats, who "strongly and unanimously supported and voted for every package of military, strategic and economic assistance to the Ukrainian people," are somehow connected to Republicans who want to cut support.

Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs said that "timing in diplomacy is everything". According to her, she signed the letter on June 30, but since then a lot has changed and she would not sign it now.

Read more: 30 Democrats in US House of Representatives call on Biden for direct negotiations with Russia