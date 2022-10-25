Russia’s special services are preparing a campaign to discredit national movements of nations in Russia, - DIU

Russian special services are preparing a broad discrediting campaign against national leaders and national liberation movements of peoples in Russia.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

It is noted that the campaign is scheduled to begin in the near future, and the main goal will be to humiliate the very desire of peoples for self-determination. For this purpose, both in Russia itself and abroad - in Europe, the United States and Ukraine will be used the existing "agents of influence" in the information and political spheres. Their task is to convey to the "masses" the idea of the a priori aggressive, terrorist or even Nazi nature of any national movements.

"The purpose of this campaign is to disrupt international support for the right of peoples to protect their rights, language, culture. In addition, to form in the Ukrainian society a negative attitude towards the peoples of the Russian Federation who suffer from imperial policy. Traditionally, the peoples of the Caucasus, who are actively fighting for their right to self-determination, are the first to be targeted by Russian propaganda. In particular, the Chechen opposition," - the statement reads.

The GUR emphasizes that today the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation and the Putin regime consider national liberation movements as one of the key threats to the unity and even the very existence of Russia. Their emergence is perceived as a factor of instability and causes fierce opposition from the Kremlin elite.

