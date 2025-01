Air defense forces shot down two Russian kamikaze drones of Iranian production in Kherson region.

It was informed by Censor.NЕT referring to Air Command "Pivden".

"On October 25, at about 21:00, a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade shot down two enemy drones "Shahed-136" in the Kherson region," the statement said.

