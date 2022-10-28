National Guardsmen broke up Russian SRG and captured person mobilized from the "DPR". PHOTO

Special forces of the National Guard destroyed a group of enemy SRG in the Donetsk direction and captured a "mobilized" member of the so-called "DPR".

The National Guard of Ukraine reports this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"According to him, he was mobilized recently and has already been sent together with other such men to the area of hostilities. In one of the first clashes, their group was destroyed," the message reads.

As noted, the guards handed over the prisoner to the relevant services.

Watch more: National Guardsmen have been holding Bilohorivka in Luhansk region for 10 days under intense, almost round-the-clock fire. VIDEO