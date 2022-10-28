Russian invaders took more than 300 children from Zaporizhzhia region. They refuse to return them home, - Fedorov

Children from the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region were taken to Russia under the pretext of holidays. Now they refuse to return them to their parents.

The mayor of occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, informed Radio Liberty's News of Azov about this project, Censor.NET informs.

"We already have the fact that more than 300 children were taken from Enerhodar, Kamianka, and Vodiane under the guise of a vacation to the Krasnodar Territory and were never returned. They were supposed to return a week ago, but this week they went to their parents and said: "Give us winter clothes for them, while they will not return. From next week, holidays are announced in Melitopol schools, and the Rashists are also trying to take Melitopol children to the Krasnodar Territory, Crimea, etc.", Fedorov said.

He added that children are taken on so-called vacations with the consent of their parents.

"They (occupation forces - ed.) first of all say that it is only a vacation and they take them away for a week. Parents mostly give their consent, but when they understand that it is necessary to somehow return the children, they (parents - ed.) go directly to this Krasnodar region or Crimea and they start looking for their children," Fedorov added.

