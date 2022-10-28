Electricity will return if we recognize occupied territories as Russian, - Medvedev

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmytro Medvedev, said that Ukraine will be able to restore normal electricity supply if it recognizes the occupied territories as belonging to the Russian Federation.

He wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The path to the stability of energy supply is different. We must recognize the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the SMO and its results, reflected in our Constitution. And then things will get better," wrote Medvedev.

This is how he commented on Ukraine's intentions to buy electricity in Europe.

In fact, Medvedev issued an ultimatum that Ukraine would fix the electricity supply situation only by recognizing the occupied regions as Russian.

Currently, Russia is announcing the annexation of four regions of Ukraine - Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk. She does not fully control any of them.