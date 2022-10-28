Zelensky awarded Prague, capital of Czech Republic, honorary title "Rescuer City"

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, awarded the honorary title of "Rescuer City" to the capital of the Czech Republic, the city of Prague.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to decree №742/2022.

"To award the city of Prague (Czech Republic) with the title of "Rescuer City"," the document states.

It is also emphasized that the award was given to Prague for humanism, mercy and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, comprehensive assistance to the citizens of Ukraine who were forced to leave the country as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as strong support for Ukraine in the defense of its independence and sovereignty.

We will remind that the special honorary title "Rescuer City" for foreign partner cities of Ukraine was introduced in May 2022, and the President of Ukraine was the first to grant it to Polish Rzeszów.

Also in July, Zelensky signed a decree awarding the honorary title of "Rescuer City" to the Polish city of Przemyśl.